Osseo Merchants’ Luke Eide was named the Chippewa River Baseball League’s MVP on Tuesday, while the Merchants led the league with five all-league picks.
Earning first team selections were Eau Claire Cavaliers’ Mitch Voller, Chippewa Falls’ Levi Schaller, Nolan Hutzler and Nate Hayes, Bloomer’s Curtis Dachel, Osseo’s Eide, Nolan Matson and Jesse Brockman, Eau Claire Bears’ Nathan Kent, Eau Claire Rivermen’s Tyler Gray and Tilden’s Nolan Baier, Jordan Steinmetz and Jon Schoch.
Voller was named the Rookie of the Year and Osseo’s Luke Anderson earned Manager of the Year honors.
The all-league honorable mention list includes Beef River’s Brandon Jaenke, Bloomer’s Connor Stoik, Cadott’s Zac Merritt, Chippewa Falls’ Chip Blair, Bears’ Blake Johnson, Cavaliers’ Anthony Pogodzinski, Rivermen’s James Davis, Jim Falls’ Ryan Krumenauer, Osseo’s Joe Zawacki, Tilden’s Cole Zwiefelhofer and Whitehall’s Jordan Hauer.
WPASL announces award winners
The Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League announced its major award winners and all-league selections on Tuesday, with Bateaux FC’s Mitch Brenner earning the Golden Boot as the league’s top goal scorer.
Bateaux FC, based out of Eau Claire, had five first team all-league selections: Brenner, Lucas Zumwalt, Tyler Germundson, Alan Martinez and Sadith Osseni. Martinez also earned the WPASL’s Defensive Player of the Year honor.
Bateaux’s Seth Kurzynski was a second team pick. Barron Soccer Team had one first team selection in Sakariye Haji.
Blue Devils earn honors
UW-Stout’s Noah Zastrow and Jacob Bugella were selected to the Academic All-America Division III Track & Field/Cross Country Teams by CoSIDA on Tuesday. Zastrow was a first team pick and Bugella, a Rice Lake native, is on the second team.
Zastrow won the DIII outdoor pole vault championship and graduated with a GPA of 3.96 with a major in mechanical engineering. Bugella, who boasts a 3.77 GPA with a major in dietetics, finished second at the DIII Outdoor Track and Field Championship in the hammer throw.