Marsh makes DI commitment
Soon-to-be Mondovi senior Tanner Marsh tweeted Monday his commitment to play college baseball at St. Thomas.
The Buffaloes outfielder was one of the state's top uncommitted senior prospects prior to his announcement. St. Thomas will become a Division I school in the 2021-22 school year, making the jump up from Division III.
Marsh hit .484 with 17 extra-base hits as a sophomore at Mondovi. His junior season was canceled last spring due to the coronavirus.
From staff reports