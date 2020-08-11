Local hockey players honored
Eleven UW-Eau Claire hockey players and nine from UW-Stout were named American Hockey Coaches Association All-American Scholars on Tuesday.
Nine members of the Blue Devils men's squad earned recognition: Garett Giertuga, Landon Lushanko, Tomi Varjonen, Lucas Carroll, Alex Stuckert, Konnar Dechaine, Peter Verstegen, Alex Nagel and Jack Cernohous. The Blugolds had six women — Elizabeth Bauer, Erin Connolly, Dehli Heinkes, Sydney Hendricks, Victoria Nelson and Addie Young — and five men — Joseph Dokken, Kasey Fitzjerrells, David Johnson, Connor Koviak and Charles Weiand — honored.
To qualify, student-athletes needed a 3.75 GPA for the fall semester and have participated in 40% of their school's games.
From staff reports