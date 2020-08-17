Goodwin captures CVGA win
Dean Goodwin earned his first Chippewa Valley Golf Association win Sunday, sinking a 15-foot birdie putt to win a two-hole playoff over Brian Hills at the Turtleback Open in Rice Lake.
Both shot a 69 to force a playoff. Baldwin’s Nick Mueller placed third at 71, Dylan Merchant was fourth at 72.
The championship tour’s next stop is at Lake Wissota on August 30.
—Also Sunday, Dean Babbitt and Scott Semingson earned co-champion honors in the CVGA Seniors‘ Scheels Cup when Babbitt won the Open Division at the Ojibwa tournament. Bob Yule was the Super Seniors champion, Rick Larson won the Net 1 title, Dean Erickson took Net 2 and Keith Kitchens won in Net 3. The Scheels Cup is a season-long competition.
From staff reports