Buckshot Run goes virtual
The 38th annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology will be held in virtual form the week of Friday, Aug. 28 through Saturday, Sept. 5 with all proceeds going to Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, runners and walkers can use the regular 2-mile course at Carson Park or any course they prefer at their convenience and submit their time to Indianhead Special Olympics. Registration forms of a $35 donation or $75 per family are available at the Special Olympics/Buckshot Run website. Runners will be presented a T-shirt.
“We’re looking forward to having families enjoy the outdoors in a safe and healthy celebration of the Buckshot Run,” program director Mai Xiong said. “The race has raised $60,000 annually and in these tough times for the program, we’re hoping for $30,000.” Through the years, the event has raised well over a million dollars.
She said entries are encouraged to run Saturday’s (Sept. 5) traditional race date and join with race co-founders Bob Lesniewski, who is fighting cancer, and Ron Buckli starting in the park at about 10 a.m. Six who have run all 37 previous events have the opportunity to make it 38. They are Gary Ellis, Jerry Poling, Terry Hayden, Pat Callahan, Greg Faanes and Dave Oestreich.
Mittelstadt makes HOF
After a long career in the sport highlighted by a key position at the 1980 Lake Placid Olympic Games, Frederick “Fritz” Mittelstadt has been inducted posthumously into the American Ski Jumping Hall of Fame located at Red Wing, Minn. He is the 14th Eau Claire official/athlete to be honored.
Mittelstadt was a member of the Eau Claire Ski Club and jumped in tournaments in the 1920s and 1930s. He got into ski officiating in a service career that saw him decorated as a bomber pilot and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1968.
Upon his return to civilian life, he became head of U.S. Officials whose duties included the selection and training of judges. He acted as Chief of Competition at two ski flying events at Ironwood, Mich., and served as Technical Delegate at several national championships. He carried the title of Chief of Nordic Officials at the Lake Placid Games.
After 30 years of service as a ski official, he was named to the National Ski Hall of Fame at Ishpeming, Mich., in 1999. He died in Eau Claire at the age of 89 in 2006.
Other inductees are Don Hurst, Marquette, Mich.; Corky Denisson, St. Paul and Duluth’s Dave Lundmark and Ken Harkins. Lundmark won here at Hendrickson Hill in 1966 and Harkins at Silver Mine Hill in 1976.
From staff reports