The Eau Claire A’s 13U baseball team is headed to the Babe Ruth World Series following an Ohio Valley Regional title on Sunday.
Eau Claire defeated Jeffersontown, Kent., 7-2 to win the regional crown and advance to the World Series. The World Series begins Aug. 14 in Jamestown, New York.
Eau Claire’s 14U Blue team also won an Ohio Valley Regional on Sunday, defeating the Crown Point Power Dogs 11-6 in the championship at Munster, Ind. The 14U World Series will be held in Ottumwa, Iowa, on Aug. 14.
The A’s 15U team reached the championship game of the Ohio Valley Regional, where it fell to Southeastern 6-4.
Altoona Legion advances at state
The Altoona Legion baseball team advanced at the Class A state tournament by defeating West Salem 10-9 in an elimination game on Sunday.
Altoona, which is 2-1 at the double-elimination tournament, will play Viroqua at 4:30 p.m. on Monday in another elimination game.
Altoona beat Clintonville 2-1 on Friday before falling to Denmark 4-0 on Saturday.
Jamieson wins Hallie Open
Minneapolis’ Greg Jamieson won the Chippewa Valley Golf Association’s Hallie Open on Saturday, carding a 66 to take the title.
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan took second with a 68 and Brian Hill placed third at 69. Thomas Longbella’s 70 was good for fourth.
The CVGA championship tour’s next stop is in Rice Lake on Aug. 15 for the Turtleback Open.