Bateaux nears WPASL title
Bateaux FC scored six goals in each half en route to a 12-0 victory over St. Croix Valley on Sunday, climbing to within striking distance of the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League title.
Josh Balsiger scored five goals and assisted three others for Bateaux.
The Eau Claire-based club is tied with Lobos FC atop the WPASL standings with 21 points. But Lobos has finished its season, and Bateaux has one more match against Hayward United. With a win or a tie, Bateaux will win a league title.
