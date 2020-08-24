Altoona tennis grabs win
The Altoona girls tennis team swept all four singles matches en route to a 5-1 dual win over Chippewa Falls on Monday in Chippewa Falls.
Morgan Dekan, Josie Rechek, Abbie Proudlock and Keyliana DeSantis all scored singles victories for the Rails.
Ally Richardson and Lexxi Sullivan won a three-set match for Chippewa Falls' only victory. The duos of Ally Wagner and Averie Varsho and Keelyn Marlaire and Khalia Mork won the other two doubles bouts for Altoona.
From staff reports