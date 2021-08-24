The Regis football team tops the Small School Division in the first Associated Press state poll of the season.
The Ramblers are coming off a 27-10 win over Kenosha Bradford last week. Cumberland is close behind, ranked third among small schools. Mondovi, Durand and Boyceville all received votes in the Small Division.
Stanley-Boyd is ninth in the Medium Division. Rice Lake is just outside the top 10 after receiving 10 votes.
Menomonie received six votes in the Large Division.
Buckshot registration open
Registration remains open for the 39th annual Buckshot Run to be held Saturday, Sept. 4 with the 5-mile starting at 9 a.m. and the 2-mile following at 10:30. There is also a 2-mile run on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 6 p.m., for those who can’t attend Saturday. All races begin and end in Carson Park.
WIN Technology is the sponsor of the run-walk event and all proceeds go to the local Special Olympics program which has benefitted by more than a million dollars from the previous events.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers announced the formation of a team hall of fame late Monday night, created at the end of the team’s 50th season celebration.
The first class includes the five founding members of the franchise (Richard Gannon, Joe McCauley, Roger Bohlig, Gene Koupal and Glenn St. Arnault), two former coaches (Harv Tomter and Don Zaspel) and five former players (Dave Johnson, Randy Millis, Pete Koupal, Vic Cable and Craig Walters).
Bickle named DIII All-American
Eau Claire North graduate John Bickle was named a Division III third team All-American by D3football.com.
Bickle, a punter at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Ill., averaged 40.6 yards per punt in 2019 for a Thunder squad which went 12-1. He led Division III with 28 punts downed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.