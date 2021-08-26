NEW UW-Eau Claire logo

Blugolds announce HOF

Five of the six members of the 2021 Blugold Hall of Fame class are women, UW-Eau Claire announced Thursday. That’s fitting in a year where the school is celebrating 50 years of women’s athletics.

The class consists of golfer Maggie (Loney) Green, gymnast Lynn (Morris) Nordin, track athlete Jennifer (Stafslien) Reimer, basketball/volleyball/track athlete Brooke (Wozniak) Schmidt, football/track athlete Bob Schmidt and athletics administrative assistant Nancy Hendricks.

The class will be inducted during Homecoming weekend with a banquet on Friday, Oct. 15 and will be recognized before the Blugold football game against UW-River Falls a day later.

Bob and Brooke Schmidt are the first husband-wife combination to be recognized as Blugold Hall of Fame selections.

From staff reports