Mueller tied for 24th
Baldwin's Matthew Mueller is tied for 24th at the WSGA Junior Boys Championships in Wales, leading local competitors at the tournament.
Mueller carded a 79 in the first round and is eight strokes back of the lead. Rice Lake's Braeden Resnick is tied for 31st with an 80, and Strum's Nicholas Higley is tied for 42nd after an 81.
Eau Claire's Ben Christenson (83) is in a tie for 57th, while William Schlitz (84) is tied for 66th. Cole Fisher (85, tied for 77th), Liam Sather (86, tied for 80th) and Parker Etzel (87, tied for 88th) are also representing Eau Claire at the event. Kenosha's Cameron Huss has the lead after a 71.
From staff reports