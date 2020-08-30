Longbella wins CVGA tourney
Chippewa Falls' Thomas Longbella stayed hot on the golf course this summer, adding a Chippewa Valley Golf Association title to his haul on Sunday.
Longbella, this year's state amateur champion, shot a 6-under 65 to win the Lake Wissota Open in Chippewa Falls.
Bennett Swavely took second at 3-under, and Eau Claire's Ryan Isaacson took third at 2-under.
The CVGA Championship tour concludes with the Tournament of Champions on Sept. 12 at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
From staff reports