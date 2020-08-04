Mueller moves up
Baldwin golfer Matthew Mueller moved up five spots on the leaderboard at the WSGA Junior Boys Championship after Tuesday’s second round.
Mueller carded his second 79 of the tournament, which saw him rise from a tie for 24th place to a tie for 19th. He’s 12 strokes back of the lead and has the lowest score of any local competitor.
Strum’s Nick Higley is tied for 35th after shooting an 80 on Tuesday. Baldwin’s Nick Mueller is close behind in a tie for 40th. Rice Lake’s Braeden Resnick is tied for 50th.
Eau Claire’s Cole Fisher (t54) and Parker Etzel (t57) both moved up the leaderboard. Ben Christenson (t61) and William Schlitz (73rd) also made the cut.
