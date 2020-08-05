Higley leads local juniors
Strum's Nick Higley moved up nine spots on the final day of competition at the WSGA Junior Boys Championship Wednesday, shooing a plus-5 77 to finish in a tie for 26th in Wales.
Higley jumped Baldwin's Matthew Mueller, who entered Wednesday as the top local competitor. He shot an 86 in the final round after a pair of 79s in the two days prior, finishing in a tie for 41st with a tournament stroke total of 244. Also tying for 41st was Rice Lake's Braeden Resnick, who jumped up nine spots Wednesday with an 80.
The remaining five locals who made the final cut all finished in ties: Baldwin's Nick Mueller for 49th, Eau Claire's Cole Fisher for 60th, Eau Claire's Ben Christenson for 66th, Eau Claire's Parker Etzel for 68th and Eau Claire's William Schlitz for 73rd.
Locals earn WIAC honor
Over 350 UW-Eau Claire and 316 UW-Stout student-athletes were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll on Wednesday. Both schools also received an All-Academic Award, given to an athletic program that has a grade point average for its student-athletes that is equal to or greater than the overall student population.
Over 50% of the student-athletes competing in the WIAC achieved a 3.00 grade point average or better and were named to the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll.
From staff reports