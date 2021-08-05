Chippewa Falls’ Brooklyn Sandvig qualified for the finals at the AAU Junior Olympics on Thursday in Houston, Texas, helping the Milwaukee Mustangs to a fifth place finish in the 17/18-year-old 4x400 meter relay.
Running second among the Mustangs, she combined with Aaliyah Taylor, Delea Martins and Ivian Taylor for a 3:48.97. They were safely in qualifying range, with the top eight advancing.
She’ll run in the finals on Saturday.
Sportsmanship honors bestowed
Baldwin-Woodville was named the recipient of the WIAA’s Sportsmanship Award for the 2021 softball tournament on Thursday.
A handful of local programs also earned honorable mentions for their respective sports’ Sportsmanship Award: Blair-Taylor softball, Boyceville baseball, Chippewa Falls softball, Hudson girls soccer and Rice Lake baseball.
The WIAA’s Sportsmanship Award is presented to one school program and community that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship in the team tournaments. Award winners are determined based on conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer or support groups, mascots, bands and spectators.
Madden named POY
Altoona/Fall Creek’s Emily Madden was named the player of the year in the Mid-Western Wisconsin Soccer Conference’s first ever season. She notably scored five goals in a game against Arcadia/Independence on May 25.