Bateaux bests Barron
Bateaux FC got a pair of goals from Josh Balsiger and one each from David Ripplinger and Javier "Pikolo" Garcia in a 5-1 victory against Barron Soccer Team Saturday in Barron. The victory secures a two-game series sweep for the Eau Claire-based squad against last year's Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League champions.
Bateaux FC returns to action Sunday at 2 p.m. against Lobos FC in Merrill. Fans are allowed but encouraged to social distance and wear a mask.
CVGA seniors hit Cadott
Dean Babbitt shot a 70 Friday at Whispering Pines, two strokes ahead of Scott Semingson and Dave Vaara, to claim the Open Division title in the CVGA Cadott Senior Tournament.
Also claiming division titles were Steve Wilhelm (71 in Super Senior), Dale Pogrant (61 in Net 1), Bob Smith (61 in Net 2) and Grant Anderson (65 in Net 3).
The championship for three of the senior tour's five divisions comes down to the final week of Scheels Cup competition. The seniors will conclude next Sunday at Ojibwa.
From staff reports