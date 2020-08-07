Locals, amateurs fall to pros
Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan and Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach, along with the rest of the pair’s amateur teammates, fell to the Wisconsin professionals in the Nelthorpe Cup Friday at The Legend of Merrill Hills in Waukesha.
Tolan earned one point in the morning singles matches and two while playing with Phillip Johnson in the afternoon doubles, while Leach earned three points in the morning and one while playing alongside Piercen Hunt in the afternoon. Overall, the amateurs fell to the professionals 48-40.
The Nelthorpe Cup, started in 1968, brings together 12 of the top players and four of the top seniors from the Wisconsin PGA and Wisconsin State Golf Association to compete in a one-day match play event.
