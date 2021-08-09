Sorry, an error occurred.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night at their non-league game Tuesday night against the Marshfield Chaparrals. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Carson Park.
The Cavs are hosting a Wisconsin Baseball Association regional bracket later this week, beginning play at 7 p.m. Friday against the Brill Millers.
From staff reports
