Eau Claire Cavaliers logo

Cavs celebrating fans

The Eau Claire Cavaliers will be celebrating Fan Appreciation Night at their non-league game Tuesday night against the Marshfield Chaparrals. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Carson Park.

The Cavs are hosting a Wisconsin Baseball Association regional bracket later this week, beginning play at 7 p.m. Friday against the Brill Millers.

From staff reports