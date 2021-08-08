Chippewa Falls native Brooklyn Sandvig earned All-American status on Saturday at the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Houston, Texas, finishing in sixth as part of the Milwaukee Mustangs’ 17/18-year-old 4x400 relay.
Running second on the team, she combined with Aaliyah Taylor, Delea Martins and Ivian Taylor for a 3:51.12, 14 seconds behind the winning relay team from Track Life University. They ran a 3:48.98 on Thursday in the preliminaries to advance to Saturday’s final.
Sandvig, who will be a junior at Chi-Hi in the fall, is coming off a prep track and field season that included four medals at the Division 1 state track & field championships in La Crosse. She earned gold in the 400-meter dash.
Faanes makes Legion HOF
Mark Faanes, the longtime manager of the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 American Legion baseball team, was inducted into the Wisconsin American Legion Baseball Hall of Fame on Saturday night.
Faanes was inducted at the All-Star banquet as part of the weekend’s festivities in Milwaukee. Campbell Kapanke also represented the Pizzas in the All-Star Game on Sunday, played at American Family Field following the Milwaukee Brewers’ game against the San Francisco Giants.
Amery native runs in Olympics
Amery native Alicia Monson competed at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, placing 13th in the women’s 10,000. Her time of 31:21.36 ranked her third among Americans, trailing 10th-placed Emily Sisson and 12th placed Karissa Schweizer.