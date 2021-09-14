Regis, Cumberland and Durand all retained their position from last week in the latest Associated Press prep football poll released Tuesday.
Regis sits atop the small school division, receiving nine of ten No. 1 votes. Cumberland is slotted third among small schools and Durand 10th.
The Ramblers’ former Cloverbelt rival Colby received the other No. 1 vote and sits second in the state. Durand and Regis will meet Thursday at 7 p.m. at Carson Park in a ranked matchup.
Those three were the only ranked programs from the Leader-Telegram’s coverage area, though local conferences did get further representatives. Ellsworth of the Middle Border is ranked No. 3 in the medium division, while Northwestern of the Heart O’North is No. 7 in that ranking. New Richmond of the Big Rivers earned one vote among large schools.
Locals earn WIAC honors
UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout were well represented in the WIAC’s weekly honors, with three Blugolds and two Blue Devils earning player of the week recognition.
That includes a local sweep in women’s soccer, with UW-Stout’s Marissa Steele earning offensive player of the week and UW-Eau Claire’s Kiki Kussow defensive.
Blugolds Lexi Meade (women’s golf) and Kendra Baierl (volleyball offensive) were also honored, as well as UW-Stout’s Jack Meyer. The Chippewa Falls native earned football special teams honors after making four extra point attempts and two field goals against St. Norbert. He also averaged 41 yards on two punts.
Thorp native Kameron Kryzanski, now at UW-Stevens Point, was the football defensive player of the week.