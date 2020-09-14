Rice Lake's Warren commits to NDSU
Rice Lake senior offensive and defensive lineman Kayden Warren has committed to play college football at North Dakota State.
Warren announced his commitment on Monday on Twitter.
Per WisSports.net, Warren made 37 total tackles as a junior, including seven for a loss. He forced one fumble for the Warriors.
Bulldogs get second DI commit
The Boyceville baseball program has produced another Division I college commit. Right-handed pitcher Walker Retz has committed to the University of St. Thomas, he announced in a Monday Tweet.
The senior was a big reason behind Boyceville's run to the Division 3 state tournament in 2019. As a sophomore that season, he went 7-3 with a 1.87 ERA and 78 strikeouts.
Boyceville teammate Trett Joles, the team's catcher, recently committed to Indiana State.
From staff reports