Blugolds hire new DC
The UW-Eau Claire football team has a new defensive coordinator.
Blugolds head coach Wesley Beschorner announced Wednesday on Twitter that Austin Dickinson will be the new leader of the defense.
Dickinson was the defensive line coach at Minnesota State for the last two seasons. In that time, he coached five All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference honorees.
Before his stint at Minnesota State, Dickinson was the offensive qualifty control coach at North Dakota.
In addition to serving as defensive coordinator for Eau Claire, Dickinson will coach the Blugolds’ linebackers.
From staff reports
