Altoona football

Altoona football players run through drills during practice on Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Oakleaf Stadium in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Jack Goods

Altoona on for fall sports

Altoona's football, volleyball and boys soccer teams will be able to compete in the fall due to a change in the wording of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's order, football coach Chad Hanson told the Leader-Telegram Sunday.

Hanson said he met with parents to discuss the news on Friday. The three sports, deemed high risk by the WIAA, were previously limited to a practice environment at Altoona in accordance with the previous order. The Railroaders football squad is scheduled to open the season on Oct. 2 at Osceola.

From staff reports