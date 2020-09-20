Altoona on for fall sports
Altoona's football, volleyball and boys soccer teams will be able to compete in the fall due to a change in the wording of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department's order, football coach Chad Hanson told the Leader-Telegram Sunday.
Hanson said he met with parents to discuss the news on Friday. The three sports, deemed high risk by the WIAA, were previously limited to a practice environment at Altoona in accordance with the previous order. The Railroaders football squad is scheduled to open the season on Oct. 2 at Osceola.
From staff reports