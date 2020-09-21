Chi-Hi wins BRC match
Chippewa Falls volleyball won in straight sets, besting Hudson thanks to seven kills each from Amber Thaler, Sami Perlberg and Jazmine Johnson. Perlberg and teammate Isabelle Eslinger added ten digs each.
— Eleva-Strum volleyball also won in three sets, besting Gilmanton 25-20, 25-5, 25-11. Cali Flick had five digs for Gilmanton.
— Regis girls tennis earned a sweep of Barron, winning all seven matchups in two sets. Arianna Smith earned the victory in No. 1 singles, while the combo of Caitlin Klink and Evie Shepich prevailed in No. 1 doubles.
— Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek and Regis/Altoona girls golf tied for a second time this season, with both shooting a 200 on Monday during a CloverCroix meet at Whitetail in Colfax. Regis/Altoona’s Emma Anderson was the individual medalist with a 44.
— Hudson had three golfers finish in the top four, including medalist Paige Hillman, to claim first at the Big Rivers’ meet at Lake Wissota Monday. Rice Lake finished in third, led by Emma Vande Voort with a 48, while Menomonie finished fourth and Chippewa Falls fifth.
Regis grad in transfer portal
Regis grad Andrew Ernstmeyer announced on Twitter Monday he is entering the transfer portal after a bit over a year with Iowa State football.
Ernstmeyer, a defensive end with the Cyclones, was a three-year starter at Regis. He earned all-conference honors twice with the Ramblers and an all-state nod at both fullback and linebacker as a senior. He redshirted last season, his first year at Iowa State, and announced the first step in his potential departure Monday after the team played just one game this fall.
From staff reports