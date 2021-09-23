McDonell at Altoona baseball

Altoona’s Evan Gustafson crosses home after hitting a three-run home run against McDonell on May 24 in Altoona.

 Photo by Branden Nall

Gustafson commits to DI power

Altoona baseball star Evan Gustafson verbally committed on Thursday to play college baseball at Oregon State, one of the sport’s premier programs.

Gustafson was the Western Cloverbelt Conference player of the year as a sophomore last spring. He hit .449 with 17 extra-base hits and posted a 1.46 ERA on the mound.

The Beavers have won three national titles, including most recently in 2018. They went 37-24 last season.

From staff reports