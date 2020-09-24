Former Stout AD dies
Warren Bowlus, who served as the athletic director at UW-Stout from 1981 to 1989, has died at the age of 90.
UW-Stout announced Thursday that Bowlus passed away of post-coronavirus pneumonia at his home in The Villages, Florida.
Bowlus helped see an addition to what is now the Sports and Fitness Center come to fruition. With help from his efforts, Stout added a multi-purpose room featuring a 200-meter indoor track along with tennis courts and basketball courts, a weight room and more.
He was also known for building up some of the women’s sports programs at Stout.
Bowlus is the namesake for the Blue Devils track and field team’s annual Warren Bowlus Open, as well as the football team’s Burger King/Warren Bowlus Academic Achievement Award.
Prior to his time at Stout, Bowlus had served as both the athletic director and head football coach at Menomonie High School. He guided the Mustangs to 18 wins in his three years in charge.
Prep games canceled
The Augusta School District announced the cancellation of multiple sporting events, including the football team’s Friday scrimmage against Whitehall and games against Pepin/Alma (Oct. 2) and Blair-Taylor (Oct. 9).
Also canceled are volleyball games against Whitehall (Sept. 24), Alma/Pepin (Oct. 1) and Blair-Taylor (Oct. 6).
The Ladysmith at Flambeau football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled as well.
Steel release season schedule
The North American Hockey League schedule was released Thursday, giving a look at what’s to come for the Chippewa Steel this winter.
The Steel open the season at home on Nov. 6, hosting the Janesville Jets.
Chippewa’s home schedule features five Thursday games, nine Friday games and nine Saturday games. One home game will be played on a Sunday.
The Steel are now selling tickets for the season.
From staff reports