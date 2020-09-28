Trinrud closes strong
Chippewa Falls golfer Sydney Trinrud saved her best for last, carding a nine-hole score of 44 Monday in River Falls to tie for second at the final Big Rivers meet of the season.
Hudson won the team title to claim the top spot in the conference’s season-long standings, while Raiders golfer Paige Hillman took medalist honors with a 41 to finish atop the individual season standings.
River Falls finished second in the team standings, Rice Lake was third, Chippewa Falls fourth and Menomonie fifth. Individually, Rice Lake’s Emma Vande Voort was the top local finisher in the season standings in a tie for seventh place.
Cardinals sweep Warriors
The Chippewa Falls volleyball team got 10 kills and 10 digs from Paige Steinmetz as part of a 3-0 victory over Rice Lake on Monday in Rice Lake.
Maddy Bauer tallied 34 assists for the Cardinals, and Isabelle Eslinger added 18 digs.
—Elsewhere, Independence topped Gilmanton 3-1, only dropping the third set on the way to victory.
From staff reports