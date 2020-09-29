Stange earns USA invite
Eau Claire North grad Sam Stange was one of 39 players invited by USA Hockey to the 2021 U.S. National junior Team Evaluation Camp on Tuesday. The camp, held from Oct. 8-13 in Plymouth, Mich., is a part of Team USA’s evaluation process for the team that will compete at the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship this winter.
Stange, a two-time Leader-Telegram All-Area player of the year, notched 45 points in 48 United States Hockey League games last season split between the Sioux City Musketeers and Sioux Falls Stampede. He’s scheduled to begin his college hockey career this year at the University of Wisconsin.
From staff reports