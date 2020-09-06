Stanley returns to Vikings
Menomonie native Nate Stanley was signed to the Minnesota Vikings practice squad Sunday, a day after the team waived him as part of its cut-down day.
Stanley, who cleared waivers, was drafted by the Vikings in the seventh round, 244th overall, in this year's NFL draft. He was a three-year starter at Iowa after a Mustang career which saw him set Menomonie records for career touchdowns and passing yards.
His return to the Vikings was expected. St. Paul Pioneer Press Vikings writer Chris Tomasson reported Saturday Minnesota wanted to keep both Stanley and fellow cut quarterback Jake Browning as practice squad players to start the year. Minnesota was able to hang on to both signal-callers.
Urlaub wins in Slovenia
Andrew Urlaub scored a major victory for U.S. ski jumping when he took a surprise win in the U20 Class of the Slovenian Cup Saturday in Slovenia. The 19-year-old Flying Eagle turned in jumps of 105 1/2 and 106 meters (346 and 348 feet) to score 249.7 points, finishing more than 10 points ahead of runner-up Timothie Jeglic, a leading member of the home team, one of the sport’s most powerful nations.
Urlaub, a member of the U.S. Ski Team who finished 37th and 42nd in recent Grand Prix competition in Poland, has been training with the Slovenian Team and was invited to take part although with little expectations in the strong field, which included several jumpers who had finished strong in last year’s Junior World and in recent Grand Prix action. Twenty jumpers from Slovenia followed Urlaub. Further action on plastic in Europe will be limited due to the COVID-19 virus.
Buckshot goes virtual
A small group of runners joined race founder Bob Lesniewski to take part in the Virtual Buckshot Run Saturday morning at Carson Park. They included Dave Oestreich, Gary Ellis, Terry Hayden, Jerry Poling and Greg Faanes, who made it 38 straight. The sixth who has run all 38 events is Pat Callahan, who extended his streak earlier.
Local golfers earn honor
Twenty-one locals were named to the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin Academic All-State team on Sunday: Altoona's Caden Amidon, Ely Bakken, Dane Engstrom, Tristan Gardner, Aiden Highley and Cade Struck, Eau Claire North's Austin Billig, Dylan Kierstead, Nick Owens, Braxton Shepler and Nathan Thompson, Eleva-Strum's Nick Higley, Dominic Marco and Jacob Palkowski and Fall Creek's Bryce Kuula, Brock Laube, Eli Laube, Dan Messerschmidt, Kael Sanfelippo, Jack Thomson and Hayden Vining.
The GCAW modified its system for selecting honorees this year due to the lack of a boys golf season. Since it would be impossible to guess which players would have participated in at least 75% of varsity matches, all team members who met the minimum GPA requirement (3.25 GPA) received the award.
From staff reports