La Crosse Logan at Eau Claire North football

Eau Claire North huddles up during a game against La Crosse Logan on Aug. 26 at Carson Park.

 Photo by Branden Nall

North/Chi-Hi FB game canceled

The prep football game scheduled for Friday between Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls has been canceled as the Huskies continue to face a shortage of players.

North had to cancel its game against Superior due to an outbreak of COVID-19, which has continued to leave the team shorthanded this week.

Chippewa Falls is now searching for a new opponent for Friday.

Alma Center Lincoln also canceled its Friday game due to COVID-19 issues within the program, head coach Jeremy Hanson announced Tuesday on Twitter. The Hornets had been scheduled to play Newman Catholic.

Regis remains No. 1 in AP poll

The Regis football team remained at No. 1 among small schools in the Associated Press’ state poll on Tuesday.

The Ramblers are 3-0 following last week’s win over Osseo-Fairchild. They received nine first-place votes.

Cumberland is No. 3 in the small division while Durand is 10th. Menomonie and Stanley-Boyd received votes in the large division and medium division, respectively, while Boyceville got a pair of votes in the small division.

Belot earns national honor

UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after a record-breaking performance against Luther on Saturday.

Belot ran for 364 yards, a new Blugolds record, in Eau Claire’s 45-14 win at Carson Park. He also scored three touchdowns.

UW-Stout ties with Carleton

The UW-Stout women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Carleton College on Tuesday in Menomonie. The game was called due to lightning as overtime was set to begin.

Hailey Kane scored for the Blue Devils.

From staff reports