The prep football game scheduled for Friday between Eau Claire North and Chippewa Falls has been canceled as the Huskies continue to face a shortage of players.
North had to cancel its game against Superior due to an outbreak of COVID-19, which has continued to leave the team shorthanded this week.
Chippewa Falls is now searching for a new opponent for Friday.
—Alma Center Lincoln also canceled its Friday game due to COVID-19 issues within the program, head coach Jeremy Hanson announced Tuesday on Twitter. The Hornets had been scheduled to play Newman Catholic.
Regis remains No. 1 in AP poll
The Regis football team remained at No. 1 among small schools in the Associated Press’ state poll on Tuesday.
The Ramblers are 3-0 following last week’s win over Osseo-Fairchild. They received nine first-place votes.
Cumberland is No. 3 in the small division while Durand is 10th. Menomonie and Stanley-Boyd received votes in the large division and medium division, respectively, while Boyceville got a pair of votes in the small division.
Belot earns national honor
UW-Eau Claire running back Austin Belot was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week after a record-breaking performance against Luther on Saturday.
Belot ran for 364 yards, a new Blugolds record, in Eau Claire’s 45-14 win at Carson Park. He also scored three touchdowns.
UW-Stout ties with Carleton
The UW-Stout women’s soccer team played to a 1-1 draw with Carleton College on Tuesday in Menomonie. The game was called due to lightning as overtime was set to begin.