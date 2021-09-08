Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
UW-Eau Claire's Austin Belot runs with the football during a game against Luther on Saturday at Carson Park.
UW-EC athletes earn WIAC honors
UW-Eau Claire’s Austin Belot and Makenzie Bachmann were named WIAC athletes of the week on Wednesday.
Belot set a new single-game rushing record for the football team, racking up 364 yards in a win over Luther on Saturday. He was the WIAC’s offensive player of the week.
Bachmann helped the Blugolds volleyball team go 5-0 last week. She hit 52 kills over the course of the week in addition to making 37 digs. She was the offensive player of the week.
Blugolds top St. Benedict
The UW-Eau Claire volleyball team won the final two sets to break a 1-1 tie and defeat St. Benedict 3-1 on Wednesday in St. Joseph, Minn.
The Blugolds won the third set 25-21 and 25-13. Jordan Witzel led Eau Claire with 22 digs, and Taylor Scalia made 29 digs.
—The UW-Stout volleyball team fell to St. Mary’s University 3-1 in Menomonie. The Blue Devils won the second set, but the Cardinals took the other three.
UW-EC women’s soccer blanked
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team suffered a shutout defeat at the hands of St. Catherine on Wednesday, 1-0.
Amanda Elton’s goal in the 87th minute made the difference for St. Catherine.
Correction
The list of Eau Claire Cavaliers award winners posted in the Sept. 7 edition of the Leader-Telegram was missing one honor. Cooper Kapanke earned the Sam Kruger Memorial Service Award.
The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
From staff reports
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.