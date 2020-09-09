WIAA won’t host tourneys at UW
The WIAA announced Wednesday it will not hold any postseason culminating events or state tournaments at the University of Wisconsin in Madison this fall.
State tournaments for girls golf, girls tennis and girls swim and dive are impacted by the announcement. Those sports’ state tournaments are usually in Madison.
The football state tournament is also held in Madison at Camp Randall Stadium, but the WIAA did not mention a plan for it in its Wednesday press release.
“We regret, given the situation here in Dane County related to COVID-19, it will not be feasible to host the WIAA State Tournaments this fall,” UW Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration John Horn said in the release. “We look forward to when the conditions of the pandemic improves and Dane County and campus policies change to allow larger, non-essential events.”
NWL hires new president
The Northwoods League announced Wednesday the hiring of Ryan Voz as its new president and commissioner.
Voz is the co-owner of the Willmar Stingers. He has spent 22 years in the league in various roles.
“We are excited to welcome Ryan to the front office of the Northwoods League. No one is more qualified for this position with his experience and successes throughout the evolution of the League,” chairman Dick Radatz Jr. said in a news release.
Ojibwa league sets meeting
The Monday Night Men’s bowling league at Ojibwa Golf & Bowl is having a meeting on Monday to set up its season.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m.
