Tourneys to continue
The WIAA girls and boys basketball tournaments will continue as schedule amid growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization said Wednesday in a statement.
"The WIAA Executive Staff has been in continues discussions with local and state health officials and organizations, as well as other high school associations in the Midwest," the statement said. "We continue to look at all the medical evidence and breaking information regarding COVID-19 to make the best decision possible with the information available to us."
The WIAA urged basketball fans, especially those at higher risk for severe illness, to be overcautious by washing hands repeatedly, covering sneezes and coughs and staying at home if they feel ill.
The girls state tournament is set to tip off Thursday afternoon in Green Bay, with the boys sectional semifinals taking place Thursday night.
From staff reports