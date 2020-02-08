Blugolds hockey rallies late past Northland
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team scored four third-period goals to blow past Northland 6-1 on Saturday afternoon in Ashland.
Andrew McGlynn scored a pair for Eau Claire and Zach Dyment made 24 stops on 25 shots for the Blugolds.
Stout hockey falls to Pointers
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team gave up three first period goals and never recovered, falling 8-3 to UW-Stevens Point on Saturday in Menomonie
The Blue Devils found the back of the net three times in the second, but Stevens Point added a third period goal to put the game away.
Stout gets 5 1st place finishes
The UW-Stout track and field team took home five first place finishes on Saturday at the UW-Stevens Point Invite.
Raelin Sorensen took first place in women’s high jump and was joined by Heather Beecher who won the women’s pole vault, Morgan Denton who won women’s weight throw, Noah Zastrow who won men’s pole vault, and Kevin Ruechel who won men’s shot put.
The UW-Eau Claire track and field team was led by Chris Anderson who won the men’s weight throw.
From staff reports