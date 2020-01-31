Blugolds take War on I-94
Cole Paskus played hero for the Blugolds men’s hockey team, scoring the overtime winner to beat UW-Stout 5-4 on Friday night at Hobbs Arena.
After a scoreless first period, Stout jumped ahead 3-1 with a pair of power-play goals, but Andrew McGlynn pulled the game to within one with just over a minute to go in the second.
Jake Bresser added a pair of goals in the third period, including his hat trick goal, a game-tying point at the 19:12 minute mark of the third.
UWEC women’s hockey draws
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team scored a goal and allowed a goal in the first period, playing to a 1-1 draw with UW-Stevens Point on Friday in Stevens Point.
Abby Roeser scored the lone goal for the Blugolds.
Erin Connolly made 24 saves in net for Eau Claire.
UWEC gymnastics takes 3rd
The UW-Eau Clarie gymnastics team took third place at the Gershon/McLellan Invitational on Friday night in La Crosse.
Jordan Ehde was the highest Blugolds finisher on both balance beam and floor exercise with a ninth place finish on beam and seventh on floor. She also took third in the all-around.
