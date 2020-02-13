UWEC solid at WIAC meet
The UW-Eau Claire women sit in first place after the first day of action at the WIAC swim and dive championships, with the men holding second place.
Collin Miller set the conference meet record with a 1:47.52 time in the 200-yard individual medley to win the conference title in the event. Dylan Glumac-Berberich (three-meter diving) and the 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard medley relay also won titles for the Blugold men.
The Eau Claire women didn't produce any winners on Day 1, but lead UW-La Crosse by eight points atop the standings.
Superior edges Stout
Jonny Pace scored the winning goal with five minutes remaining, giving the UW-Superior men's hockey team a 3-2 win over UW-Stout on Thursday in Menomonie.
Adam Kresl and Kobe Keller both scored goals for the Blue Devils. Brady Meyers made 24 saves.
Stout cruises to victory
The UW-Stout gymnastics team swept the top several spots in sin the vault and uneven bars en route to a 187.125-173.800 win over Gustavus Adolphus on Thursday in Menomonie.
Belle Ihde won both the uneven bars and floor exercise, and Shadae Boone won the vault. Britney Wolfe won the balance beam, and Brooke Terry took the top spot in the all-around.
From staff reports