UWEC drops regular season finale
The UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team fell behind 2-0 early and never recovered, dropping its regular season finale 4-2 to UW-River Falls on Saturday.
The Blugolds pulled to within two when Tyler Tomberlin scored at the 16:49 minute mark of the third, but UWEC couldn’t get any closer.
The loss meant the Blugolds will have to settle for being co-champions of the WIAC with UW-Stevens Point after the Pointers defeated Northland College 5-0 on Saturday.
UWEC 2nd in WIAC swim/dive
Both the UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams took second place finishes at the WIAC championships on Saturday.
The men’s 495 points fell short of UW-Stevens Point who scored 634, while the women’s 516 points fell short of UW-La Crosse’s 530.5 points.
Stout wins shutout
Brennan Kitchens made 35 saves and didn’t let anything past him as the UW-Stout men’s hockey team blanked UW-Superior 1-0 on Saturday.
The Blue Devils’ lone goal came courtesy of Logan Nelson, who scored his ninth of the year at the 3:41 mark of the first period.
UWEC wins showcase
The UW-Eau Claire women’s track and field team won the team title at the St. Thomas Showcase on Saturday in St. Paul.
The Blugolds ended up having seven event winners over the course of the weekend. Eau Claire’s men’s team took third.
Blugolds close to title
Four different players scored as the UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team topped Northland 4-1 on Saturday to close in on the WIAC title.
Hanna Zavoral, Ella Ierino, Emily Bauer and Abby Roeser all scored for Eau Claire.
The Blugolds play a back-to-back series against second-place UW-River Falls next Friday and Saturday. Eau Claire leads the Falcons by three points in the standings and can clinch the conference title with one win.
