Rabedeaux named All-District
UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball’s Cole Rabedeaux was named to the NABC Coaches’ Division III All-District Central Team Tuesday after a senior season in which he helped the Blugolds get back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
Rabedeaux was a second team selection in his region, an honor he earned by finishing second in the WIAC in scoring with 19.3 points per game, fourth in steals (1.6 per game) and fifth in free throw percentage (.818). He finished his UWEC career with 1,162 points in three seasons, becoming the 42nd player in program history to surpass the 1,000 threshold.
UW-Oshkosh’s Adam Fravert was a first team selection and the Central District Player of the Year, while UW-Platteville coach Jeff Gard was the Central District Coach of the Year. Rounding out the WIAC’s representatives was UW-Oshkosh’s Jack Flynn, a second team pick.
Hoeppner earns region honors
UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball player Hallee Hoeppner was named to the Division III All-Central Region second team by D3hoops.com on Tuesday.
The senior was an All-WIAC selection this winter. She was third in the conference in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game. Her 6.4 rebounds per game average was good for fourth in the league. She shot 50% from the field, second-best in the WIAC.
UW-Oshkosh’s Leah Porath was a first-team selection, while UW-La Crosse’s Dani Craig was an honorable mention.
