Blugolds sweep hoops honors
Cole Rabedeaux and Hallee Hoeppner made it a clean sweep for the UW-Eau Claire basketball programs in this week’s WIAC athlete of the week honors.
Rabedeaux was the men’s player of the week after reaching the 1,000-point milestone for his career last week. He scored 32 against UW-Oshkosh and 23 against UW-Stevens Point.
Hoeppner lifted the Blugolds to three wins and was named women’s player of the week. She averaged 22 points per game on 62% shooting across the three contests.
UW-Stout field athlete Noah Zastrow was also named an athlete of the week — both at the WIAC and Division III level. He won the pole vault at the UW-Stevens Point Big Dawg Invitational. His vault of 17 feet, 3 inches broke Stout’s school record and is the best in Division III this season by more than 10 inches.
