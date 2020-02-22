Blugolds take 1st,
2nd in track
The UW-Eau Claire women’s track and field team took first place at the UW-Oshkosh Titan Challenge on Saturday, while the men finished second, 59 points back of UW-Oshkosh.
Dylan Cooper and Glory Hecker led the way for the Blugolds, with Cooper winning the 60-meter dash and Hecker the 400-meter run.
UW-Stout’s women’s team took second place and the Blue Devils men took fourth.
Loomis finishes
20th in Austria
Ben Loomis placed 20th as the second American in Friday’s Nordic Combined Continental Cup competition at Eisenerz, Austria. He also took part on the mixed team event in which the U.S. finished fourth. The 22-year old Flying Eagle ranks 24th of 81 in the COC standings with 117 points. Jared Shumate led Americans in 13th place.
Andrew Urlaub failed to make the cut but was honored as the only American chosen to compete in World Cup ski jumping at Rasnov, Romania this weekend. The 18-year old Flying Eagle will take part in the World Junior championships beginning next weekend at Oberwiesenthal, Germany.
UWEC women drop finale
The UW-Eau Claire women’s hockey team took a 1-0 lead into the second period against UW-River Falls, but gave up three unanswered in a 3-1 loss in the regular season finale Saturday in River Falls.
Danielle Slominski put the Blugolds ahead at the 14:13 minute mark of the third with an assist from Elizabeth Bauer, but Eau Claire couldn’t find another.
Erin Connolly made 22 saves for Eau Claire.
Stout falls in mini-game
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team couldn’t find the net, falling 3-0 to UW-River Falls in the playoff tie-breaking 20-minute mini-game on Saturday in River Falls in the first round of the WIAC championships.
The Blue Devils won the first game of the series 5-2.
From staff reports