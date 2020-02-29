UWEC hockey moves on
Both UW-Eau Claire men’s and women’s hockey earned sweeps of their WIAC semifinal series, notching shutouts to advance to the league championship.
The women opened the afternoon at Hobbs with a 5-0 victory against UW-Stevens Point. Five Blugolds found the back of the net: Sami Meister, Morgan Zirbel, Taylor Treu, Ella Ierino and Bree Osborne, with Osborne’s coming on an empty net.
The Blugolds will meet UW-River Falls in the title bout on Saturday.
The men got a goal from Tyler Tomberlin in the first period and Jon Richards in the second in a 2-0 victory against UW-Superior.
They’ll play UW-Stevens Point in the championship, also on Saturday.
Wrestlers advance to NCAA
UW-Eau Claire wrestlers Noah Carter, Jake Drexler and Evan Lawrence advanced to the Division III National Championships with their performances Saturday at the Upper Midwest Regional in Minneapolis.
Carter had the highest finish, taking second at 285 pounds. The other two grapplers finished in third.
WIAC Indoor meet concludes
The UW-Eau Claire women finished second and the men third at the WIAC Indoor Track & Field Championships Saturday in Oshkosh.
Blugold Megan Wallace won the pentathlon, while the men got titles from Kyler Lueck in the 800 meter, Dylan Cooper in the heptathlon and the 1,600-meter relay team of KJ Munn, Hunter Henk, Jordan Lijewski and Dietrich Schwoerer.
UW-Stout’s Brent Heilman took first in the 200 meter for the Blue Devils men, who finished sixth. The Blue Devils women took fifth.
UWEC diver sweeps
UW-Eau Claire diver Dylan Glumac-Berberich finished first in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives at the Division III Men’s Region 1 Diving Championships Saturday.
Fellow Blugold Martin Kocher finished sixth in the 3-meter and 10th in the 1-meter.
