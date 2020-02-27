Chi-Hi grad named to HOF
Chippewa Falls graduate Jeff Boos was named as an inductee to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.
Boos, the head coach of the Sun Prairie boys basketball team, was named the AP Wisconsin boys basketball coach of the year last season. He has guided the Cardinals to back-to-back trips to the state tournament.
Boos graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1978, according to the Chippewa Herald.
Stout’s Terry gets honor
UW-Stout’s Brooke Terry was named the WIAC all-around gymnast of the week.
Terry won the all-around when the Blue Devils took on Lindenwood on Feb. 23. She posted a personal-best score on the uneven bars at the meet.
From staff reports