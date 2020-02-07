CRBL names HOF class
The Chippewa River Baseball League named its 2020 Hall of Fame class on Friday.
Ray McIlquham, Todd Bresina, Mitch Steinmetz, Rick Baier and Randy Baier will be inducted into the league’s Hall of Fame during the all-star game on July 5 at Cinder City Park.
McIlquham played catcher in the league for 10 seasons and then went on to serve as an umpire for 23 more. His playing days ended in 1961.
Bresina was considered an elite pitcher during his 26 seasons in the league, as well as a sure-handed second baseman. He was known for his wipe-out slider and pinpoint control.
Steinmetz began his CRBL career in 1988, spending all but one year with the Tilden Tigers. Outstanding on defense and crafty at the plate, Steinmetz teamed with Bresina to form the longest-tenured double play tandem in league history. He’s currently the head coach for the Chippewa Falls High School baseball team.
Rick Baier was a standout catcher for Tilden, with a memorably strong arm and quick release. He shined on defense for the Tigers. Randy Baier also left his mark with Tilden, standing as the most prolific home run hitter in the CRBL’s long history. His 83 career homers are the most in league history.
Blugolds edge Northland
Jarrad Vroman scored a crucial insurance goal in the third period, helping the UW-Eau Claire men’s hockey team edge Northland College 3-2 on Friday in Ashland.
Vroman’s goal just over two minutes into the final period gave UWEC a 3-1 lead, and the Blugolds held on from there. Jack Murphy and Derek Hammer also scored for Eau Claire.
UWEC wrestling wins
The UW-Eau Claire wrestling team recorded five pins en route to a 39-12 win over Nebraska Wesleyan on Friday in Eau Claire.
Jake Drexler, Chase Schmidt, Evan Lawrence, Chase Melton and Mason Hawkins all won by pin for the Blugolds.
Stout gymnastics falls
Shadae Boone and Mallary Dick both won individual events, but the UW-Stout gymnastics team fell to fourth-ranked UW-La Crosse 187.825-187.00 on Friday in Menomonie.
Boone won the vault and Dick was first in the uneven bars.
Stout hockey has tough night
The UW-Stout men’s hockey team scored the first goal of the night, but was outscored 9-0 from there in a 9-1 loss to UW-Stevens Point on Friday in Menomonie.
Evan Butcher scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils.
