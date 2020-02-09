Stars receive No. 1 seed
The Eau Claire Area girls hockey team received the No. 1 seed in its sectional in the WIAA playoff brackets revealed Sunday.
The Stars host the winner of the matchup between No. 4 Chippewa Falls/Menomonie and No. 5 Hayward Co-Op in the sectional semifinals.
In the boys bracket, Chippewa Falls was the area’s top-seeded Division 1 team. The Cardinals are the No. 3 seed in their sectional, while Eau Claire Memorial is seeded fifth and Eau Claire North sixth. Memorial hosts the Merrill Co-Op in the opening round on Feb. 18, while North hosts the Ashland Co-Op. Chippewa Falls gets the winner of the North vs. Ashland game in the second round. The Northwest Icemen are the 10th seed, while Hudson is No. 1.
In Division 2, Rice Lake is seeded fourth in its sectional and hosts New Richmond in the first round. On the other side of the bracket, Baldwin-Woodville got the No. 1 seed and will host eighth-seeded RAM in the first round. In that same sectional, Menomonie got the No. 5 seed and will travel to take on West Salem/Bangor. River Falls is the No. 2 seed.
Correction
The Sunday, Feb. 9 edition of the Leader-Telegram reported that the UW-Stout men’s hockey team fell to UW-Stevens Point 5-3 on Saturday. The final score was actually 8-3 in favor of the Pointers.
From staff reports