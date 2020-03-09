Locals named All-State
Eleva-Strum’s Brianna Nelson and River Falls’ Kylie Strop were named WBCA All-State selections on Monday.
Nelson, a Viterbo commit, was named to the Division 5 team after helping lead the Cardinals to the sectional semifinals. She averaged 16.4 points per game.
Strop, the Big Rivers Player of the Year, averaged 17.6 points in her final season with the Wildcats. She’ll play next year at Division I North Dakota State.
Chippewa Falls’ Caelan Givens, Colfax’s Kameri Meredith and Independence’s Ziy Conner were named honorable mentions in D1, D4 and D5, respectively.
Conference moves approved
The WIAA announced Monday its board of control voted in support of 11 conference realignment requests, including St. Croix Falls’ and Ashland’s requests to join the Heart O’North.
All conference moves approved will be implemented for the 2020-21 academic year.
From staff reports