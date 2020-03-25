Gymnasts named All-Americans
Four UW-Stout gymnasts earned All-America honors from the National Collegiate Gymnastics Association.
Shadae Boone, now a two-time All-American, earned honors in both the vault and floor exercise. She had the NCGA's top SAS score and average vault score.
Brooke Terry was an All-American in the all-around, her second career All-America honor. She had the second-best overall and SAS average score.
Britney Wolfe was a floor exercise All-American. This is the sophomore's second consecutive All-American honor.
Belle Ihde earned her first All-America honor thanks to an SAS score of 9.6938 and an average of 9.466.
From staff reports