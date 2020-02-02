Gundry sets PR jump
Four Flying Eagles placed among the leaders in the final leg of the 5-Hills ski jumping series which wound up Saturday at Westby. Nick Mattoon placed second in the Open Class with jumps of 100 and 107 meters while Logan Gundry was third in U20 Class with a PR competition jump of 99 meters (325 feet) and Carter Lee also got a PR jump of 93 meters (305 feet) to come in fourth. The Class was won by Shane Kocher, Chicago.
Juho Ogala of Finland won the 5-Hills Class with jumps of 113 1/2 and 119 meters (373-390) followed by Slovenia’s Nejc Toporis, who won the overall series championship with 1,191.9 points. Ojala was a distant second. Flying Eagle Nate Mattoon was fifth Saturday despite a fall on a 106-meter jump and wound up fifth in the series.
In Continental Cup action at Planica, Slovenia, Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub, who placed 28th to score points Saturday, finished 48th Sunday with a jump of 123 meters (404 feet) in the 66-man field. Teammates Casey Larson (57th) and Decker Dean (58th) followed.
From staff reports