Locals named WBCA All-State
Eau Claire North’s Dalton Banks and River Falls’ Zac Johnson were named Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-State selections on Tuesday.
Banks, who will play Division I basketball next season at Southern Illinois, is the Huskies’ all-time leading scorer and a repeat selection to the WBCA All-State team. The two-time Big Rivers Player of the Year selection is averaging 24.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game heading into North’s sectional semifinal game against Kimberly Thursday.
Johnson, a junior, averaged 21.6 points per game while helping the Wildcats finish second in the BRC.
Earning honorable mention selections were Eau Claire Memorial’s Caden Boser, Chippewa Falls’ Peyton Rogers-Schmidt, Altoona’s Keshawn Harris, Cumberland’s Jack Martens, Mondovi’s Owen Schultz, Alma Center Lincoln’s Ethan Breheim, McDonell’s Eion Kressin, Thorp’s Isaac Soumis, Blair-Taylor’s Matt Waldera and Immanuel Lutheran’s Ryan Zimmerman.
WIAC track honors released
The WIAC’s Indoor Track & Field honors were announced Tuesday, with local athletes dominating the selections. UW-Eau Claire’s Kyler Lueck was named the male Track Performer of the Meet from the WIAC Championship, while teammate Dylan Cooper received the same distinction on the field side. UW-Eau Claire’s Marcus Weaver and UW-Stout’s Mackenzie Huber were both selected as Newcomer of the Year for their respective genders.
Stout’s Hall recognized
UW-Stout outfielder Korin Hall was named the WIAC Position Player of the Week in softball after batting .583 with three runs and two RBI in the Blue Devils’ four-game stint in Rosemont, Ill.
Correction
The March 10 edition of the Leader-Telegram said all prep conference moves approved by the WIAA board will be implemented during the 2020-21 academic year. Ashland’s move to the Heart O’North and Campbellsport’s move to the Wisconsin Flyway will be implemented in 2021-22. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.
