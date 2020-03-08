Loomis 10th in Finland
With the aid of strong jumps, Ben Loomis placed among the top 15 in Continental Cup Nordic Combined competition over the weekend at Lathi, Finland. The 22-year-old Flying Eagle was 10th Saturday with the third longest jump of 125 1/2 meters (412 feet) and had a solid cross country run to finish 1:17 behind Germany’s Jakob Lange, who won both events. Sunday, Loomis was 13th with a jump of 118 meters (390 feet) and was 1:58 out of first while teammates Jasper Good (21st), Jared Shumate (22nd) and Grant Andrews (37th) followed. Although he has taken part in just six of the 17 events in the series, Loomis ranks 22nd with 163 season points.
In the final event of the World Junior ski jumping championships in Oberwiesenthal, Germany, Andrew Urlaub uncorked his longest jump of the week when he sailed 102 1/2 meters (337 feet) in Sunday’s Mixed Team competition. He ranked sixth in the entire field and led the United States to an 11th place finish among the 14 teams. He did not get much support from his teammates as Decker Dean jumped 76 1/2 meters, Anna Hoffmann 74 1/2 and Paige Jones 73 1/2. Austria placed first followed by Norway and Slovenia.
Blue Devils go 3-1
UW-Stout softball went 3-1 over the weekend in Rosemont, Ill., besting Lake Forest 10-9 and Buena Vista 6-4 Saturday and Buena Vista again 7-1 Sunday. The lone loss came to the University of Chicago, 9-7.
UW-Eau Claire softball went 1-3 in Rochester, Minn., in the last two days, with the Blugolds’ only win coming against Macalester Sunday.
From staff reports