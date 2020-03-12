Familiar foes in D4 ‘ship
For the third consecutive year, Aquinas and Melrose-Mindoro will meet in the Division 4 girls basketball state championship game.
The Mustangs returned to the title game by holding off Mishicot 57-55 in overtime on Thursday at the Resch Center in Green Bay. Melrose-Mindoro got 22 points from Calette Lockington to return to the title game. It was the opening day of the girls state tournament.
In the other Division 4 semifinal, defending state champion Aquinas cruised past Crandon 73-42. Lexi Donarski and Taylor Theusch led the way with 23 points apiece for the Blugolds.
Aquinas beat Melrose-Mindoro 68-52 in the 2018 championship game, and 65-39 in last year’s title bout.
In the Division 3 semifinals, top-seeded Platteville edged Arcadia 48-45 in the first game of the tournament behind 17 points from Sami Martin. Ellie Hoesley scored 15 for Arcadia. In the following game, second-seeded Wrightstown topped Lake Mills 62-54 with help from 24 points by Leah Lemke.
Today’s Divisions 1, 2 and 5 semifinals will be broadcast on WQOW.
State won’t be at Kohl Center
The Kohl Center will not host the 2020 boys basketball state tournament, the WIAA announced Thursday afternoon.
The organization was told the facility will not be made available for the tournament amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“Members of the WIAA Board of Control and Executive Staff will convene for a special meeting to discuss options for the remainder of the boys basketball Tournament Series and the continuation of the State Girls Basketball Tournament in Green Bay,” the announcement said.
